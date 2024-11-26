FINCA dishes out prizes to winners of “Let’s Go, Tiyeni Ku FINCA”

FINCA Malawi has awarded prizes to the winners of its “Let’s Go, Tiyeni Ku FINCA” promotion, which aimed to encourage a savings culture among its customers.

During the first and second draws of the promotion, 26 winners were announced, with prizes including shopping vouchers worth MK50,000, FINCA branded thermal mugs, electric heaters and fans.

FINCA Malawi Marketing Manager, Takondwa Chirwa, congratulated the winners and encouraged all customers to continue saving with FINCA.

“We are thrilled to see our customers embracing the savings culture, and we are committed to providing them with the best savings products and services,” she said.

The “Let’s Go, Tiyeni Ku FINCA” promotion was launched in September 2024 and ran for three months.

To participate, customers were required to deposit a minimum of MK10,000 into a Phindu Savings Account or MK100,000 into a Fixed Deposit Account.

FINCA Malawi has been promoting its savings products and services since obtaining a Deposit-Taking license in 2015.

The institution offers a range of savings accounts, including fixed deposits and ordinary savings, with competitive interest rates and flexible savings options.