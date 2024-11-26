𝗪𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗙𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛- 𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗝𝗜𝗥𝗔

Coach Bob Mpinganjira believes the TNM Super League is still open despite his side lying five points adrift of league leaders Silver Strikers FC with four games to play.

Speaking to Wanderers Media ahead of super league clash against the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) FC, the soft spoken Mpinganjira refused to throw in the towel and insisted the battle is no yet over. “We will not give up, we will fight to the last drop, win every game that comes our way and see what is in it for us,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira then challenged his troops to give their best when then face the soldiers of Salima on Wednesday. “We have been working hard in training and we have challenged our boys to prove their worth. We can’t afford to drop any point at this stage, we must win at all cost,” remarked Mpinganjira.

The Nomads need to collect maximum points against MAFCO on Wednesday if they are to remain in contention. Currently lying second in the standings with 53 points from 26 games, the blue side will be up against ninth placed MAFCO FC who have played 28 games and have amassed 38 points. When the two sides met at Chitowe Stadium in the first round, the match ended goalless.

