Monday, November 25, 2024
Road to 2025: Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika storms Mwanza Wednesday

On Wednesday, 27th November 2024, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika , Former President of the Republic of Malawi and President of the Democratic Progressive Party – DPP , will be touring Mwanza District as part of a whistle-stop journey. As he travels back to Blantyre, he will engage directly with communities in the following key townships Zalewa, Lirange, Lunzu, Kameza

During these visits, Prof. Mutharika will share his vision for Malawi’s economic recovery, focusing on how he plans to turn around the country’s economic situation. As Malawi returns to his proven leadership, Prof. Mutharika will outline practical strategies to restore stability, drive sustainable growth, and create opportunities for all Malawians.

This is an opportunity for citizens to hear firsthand how his leadership can bring the change needed to uplift the nation and return Malawi to a path of prosperity.

Don’t miss this chance to engage with #AReturnToAProvenLeadership as Prof. Mutharika outlines the way forward for Malawi’s brighter future!

Open Letter To President Lazarus Chakwera
