December African Print Party set to Kick Off in Style at Amaryllis Hotel

Get ready to usher in the festive season with a bang! The December African Print Party is just around the corner, and it promises to be an unforgettable night of music, fashion, and fun.

Scheduled to take place on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the luxurious Amaryllis Hotel, the event will kick off at 6:30 pm.

The highlight of the evening will be a thrilling performance by the talented Kell Kay among other artists.

Tickets for the event are now available, with standard tickets going for MK15,000, VIP advance tickets for MK250,000, and door fees set at MK20,000.

For those looking to make a night of it, accommodation packages are also available, with double occupancy rooms starting at MK280,000, including bed and breakfast, tickets for two, and a complimentary bottle of wine for bookings made within five days of the event.

The December African Print Party is being organized by Entertainers Promotion, in partnership with Amaryllis Hotel and Gold Mountain.

With its unique blend of African print fashion, live music and luxurious ambiance, this event is set to be the perfect way to kick off the festive season in style.