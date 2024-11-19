Time for campaigning has ended, now it is time for action-Dr Kabambe

BY DR DALITSO KABAMBE

My Fellow Citizens,

As we stand on the threshold of a new chapter in our beloved country, I am filled with hope and determination. Last evening, I was honored to be elected as the President of UTM, but this victory belongs to all of us. It is not merely a change in leadership; it signifies the beginning of a transformative journey towards unity, progress, and prosperity for every Malawian.

In the spirit of togetherness, I reach out to all those who stood alongside me in this campaign—differing voices, diverse aspirations. We are not opponents but teammates in this noble endeavor. Let us embrace collaboration, setting aside our past rivalries to forge a common path forward. The time for campaigning has ended; now is the time for action!

To all citizens, I urge you to register in large numbers! This is your chance to be part of something greater, an opportunity to reclaim our nation from the depths of mediocrity. Together, we are the architects of the next government—one that is accountable, transparent, and truly reflective of the voices of the people.

We’ve experienced division and despair long enough, but I stand before you today to declare: there is hope. Hope for a government that puts the people first, hope for a revitalized economy, hope for a future where justice and equity are not just ideals but realities.

Together, we can cultivate a nation where every voice matters, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Let’s roll up our sleeves, join forces, and work towards a brighter tomorrow.

This is our moment! Let’s build a Malawi that stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity, carving a legacy we can all be proud of.

Let’s unite for progress. Let’s harness our collective strength. Let’s create the change we wish to see.

Together, we can and we will succeed!