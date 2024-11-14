Lucius Banda Documentary Out Next Month

Malawians will soon re-live the music and life of the legendary musician Lucius Banda, thanks to a documentary set for release next months.

Soldier Lucius Banda

Titled Soja: The Lucius Banda Documentary, the film was directed and produced by journalist Jack Mcbrams along with German anthropologist Rupert Poesch, in collaboration with 4Kaya Films.

Work for the documentary initially started before Soldier died, after battling kidney failure, in June this year.

“We began working on this documentary with Soldier before he passed. When he died, I felt it was important to finish what we had started, to ensure that his incredible legacy lives on,” Mcbrams explained.

Soldier and the Film’s Producer Jack Mcbrams

The documentary is being funded by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) through its Universal Service Fund.

Mcbrams emphasized the significance of preserving Soldier’s life story, pointing out that his contribution to Malawi’s music scene was extraordinary.

Icing on the cake: Lucius and Namadingo

“The motivation for doing this documentary is that we should be able to tell our own stories. We owe it to ourselves to celebrate our heroes, and Soldier was no ordinary musician,” Mcbrams said.

If the film’s trailer currently circulating on social media is anything to go by, the documentary featured a blend of live performances and interviews with key figures in Soldier’s career.

Among those are veteran producer Tapps Bandawe and renowned promoter Mr. Entertainer Jai Banda, Patience Namadingo and Banda’s immediate members of his family, notably his son Jonny Zembani who now leads the Zembani Band.

Soldier Lucius Banda’s music career spanned over 30 years, during which he released 20 albums, including Down Babylon, Unity, Survivor, Cell 51, and Cease Fire. His unique sound, blending traditional Malawian rhythms with contemporary styles, earned him a devoted following across Malawi and beyond.