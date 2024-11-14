spot_img
SULEMAN PAINTS BLANTYRE CITY EAST BLUE, distributes party regalia to constituency leaders

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East, Hon. Sameer Suleman, today distributed party regalia to constituency leaders and supporters as a token of gratitude for their unwavering support.

During the event, Hon. Suleman expressed his appreciation for the tireless efforts of the constituency leaders and their dedication to the party. Over 1,000 supporters in the constituency have received the regalia, marking the occasion as a significant gesture of thanks.

This initiative, which is part of the DPP’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its grassroots support, highlights Hon. Suleman’s recognition of the vital role played by party supporters in advancing the party’s agenda.

