Friday, November 15, 2024
Denreal, L-Planet to drop Crane vs. Mantis

By Malawi Voice

By Harold Kapindu

Producer, Denreal real name Wilned Nyirongo has collaborated with L-Planet real name Mazali Madise on a new project titled “Crane vs. Mantis”.

Speaking in an interview, Denreal said Crane vs. Mantis symbolizes the timeless conflict between good and evil.

“Through martial arts, we harness these opposing energies in our music, underscoring the importance of self-defense in these challenging times,” he said.

Denreal

According to Denreal, hand combat transcends mere fighting hence it is an artistic expression of creativity and mastery.

“Our words serve as weapons, and we use them to confront evil in our lyrics. Despite the chaos around us, we remain rooted in the underground scene. The Crane vs. Mantis theme embodies this enduring battle between good and evil,” he added.

In an exciting development, the album has been supported by the legendary American Hip Hop, Wu-Tang.

“Shoutout to my Wu-Tang brothers for the love and support on this album. Special thanks to the legendary Juice Da Witch Docta, Tyko and OGUN,” he revealed.

The album is scheduled to drop this month end.

President Chakwera says he is committed to quality healthcare for all
