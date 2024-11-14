President Chakwera says he is committed to quality healthcare for all

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said all Malawians, despite the areas they reside, must enjoy equal access to quality health care.

He was speaking at Nalunga in Dowa East Constituency on Thursday, during a whistle stop meeting aimed at among other things, appreciating projects being implemented in the district.

The President stated that access to health services being a birthright to all, government is establishing health facilities even in hard to reach areas so that people in these areas also enjoy good health services.

“Whether it is in hard to reach areas, we are constructing new health infrastructures and doing rehabilitation works just like here at Nalunga, where we have new health infrastructure including a modern maternity wing,” he said.

The facility will be able to admit 40 expectant women at once. There is also a new under five clinic and Out Patient Department.

“The goal is that people in rural areas should atleast enjoy the same health services as those in the urban areas.

We do not want segregation in service provision, that is why if you go into the remote areas, you will find developmental projects happening there,” said President Chakwera.

Speaking at Matekenya Trading centre Chakwera said he came into power to change the fortunes of people in rural areas like Matekenya by providing them with good road networks, electricity, among other developments.

Parliamentarian for Dowa North East Sam Kawale, who is also Minister of Agriculture said the area was one of the most selidelined in terms of development.

“But when you promised us development four years ago, people placed their hopes on you. Our coming here is to thank you because you have kept your promise and brought development here.

“We have a health post which we are turning into a health centre, we have piped water for the first time in our history at Matekenya. We have electricity under MAREP,” said Kawale.