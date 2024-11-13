NeSA supports 100 learners at Ligowe Primary in Thyolo

As one way of supporting government initiative of keeping every child in class, one of the Non Governmental Organizations in the country trading under the banner Needy Students Aid (NeSA) on Wednesday donated school materials to over 100 underprivileged learners at Ligowe Primary School in Thyolo district.

The items donated include; textbooks, pens, Mathematical instruments and pencils.

Speaking in an interview with the press NeSA Vice President Gift Banda said many students in primary, Secondary Schools and Universities are facing numerous challenges such as lack of learning Materials and other things.

Due to these challenges NeSA through its President Pastor MacDonald Ziba moved by embarking on this noble duty of supporting underprivileged students.

“NeSA’s mission is to share the little that as a group we earn considering the fact that at some point we were on the verge of dropping out of school and some well-wishers came to our rescue and we are replicating the same by sharing we these kids. Its not that we have plenty but its just the heart of sharing that we have,” said Banda.

He then appealed to well-wishers and the corporate world to join hands with NeSA in supporting underprivileged students across the country.

“Many students are in need of support and us as NeSA we are appealing to you Malawians who have something to partner us. The bible says blessed is the hand that give,” added Banda.

On his part Ligowe Primary School Principal Headmaster Andrew Chikuni hailed NeSA for the timely support to the underprivileged learners.

He then urged some well-wishers to emulate NeSA’s gesture by helping the school since it is facing numerious challenges such as lack of desks, learning materials like books, teachers guide and others.

Precious Majawa, Ligowe Primary School head-boy said:” Thank you NeSA for the support. This has motivated us to work hard in class.”