spot_img
spot_img
11.6 C
New York
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNationalWorld

African Court to deliver Misozi Chanthunya ruling on Wednesday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The African Court on Human and People’s Rights, which has convened in Arusha, Tanzania, for its 75th Ordinary session is set to deliver judgement in a case involving Malawian, Misozi Chanthunya.

Communication which MBC Digital has seen shows that the court will hold a series of events and that on Wednesday, November, 13, 2024 it will deliver judgement in 10 cases, including that of Chanthunya, which is captured as Application 001/2022.

On September 04, 2020 the High Court in Zomba sentenced Chanthunya to life imprisonment for the murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010, two years for hindering her burial and two years for perjury but he went on to file an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal, which dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence.

The compliance hearing and delivery of judgements by the African Court on Human and People’s Rights tomorrow will begin at 10 am.

Previous article
Insurance Association for improved efficiency through DMVIC
Next article
Illovo Sugar Malawi Sparks Controversy with Scrap Metal Venture.. Local SMEs Cry Foul
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc