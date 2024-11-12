African Court to deliver Misozi Chanthunya ruling on Wednesday

The African Court on Human and People’s Rights, which has convened in Arusha, Tanzania, for its 75th Ordinary session is set to deliver judgement in a case involving Malawian, Misozi Chanthunya.

Communication which MBC Digital has seen shows that the court will hold a series of events and that on Wednesday, November, 13, 2024 it will deliver judgement in 10 cases, including that of Chanthunya, which is captured as Application 001/2022.

On September 04, 2020 the High Court in Zomba sentenced Chanthunya to life imprisonment for the murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010, two years for hindering her burial and two years for perjury but he went on to file an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal, which dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence.

The compliance hearing and delivery of judgements by the African Court on Human and People’s Rights tomorrow will begin at 10 am.