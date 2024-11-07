Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Ticket Sales in Malawi

Acute forex shortage has forced Ethiopian Airlines to stop ticket sales in Malawi.

Forex shortage has affected alot of foreign companies operating in Malawi as they are failing to repatriate proceeds on sales they make in the local currency, Kwacha.

A statement by one of the airline’s travel agents, Satguru, has since offered to assist customers in finding alternative solutions.

An inquiry with the travel agency confirmed they are not making any ticket sales in Malawi for Ethiopian Airlines, unless the tickets are bought from outside the country.