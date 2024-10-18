Minister Chimwendo hails India- Malawi diplomatic relationship

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says protecting and conserving historical cultural and natural heritage sites is critical for nation-building, economic growth, and unity

He was speaking in Lilongwe today when Chimwendo and his fellow cabinet ministers welcomed President Smt. Drouadi Murmu of India at the National Memorial Park in area 18 and Kamuzu Mausoleum Site.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said apart from highlighting to the nation the ingenuity of our forefathers, the engineering and architecture they glimpse, the historical sites are a tool of economic growth and social cohesion.

“It is wasted opportunity to not take care of our cultural sites because a number of these sites after being developed could stimulate local economies and provide work opportunities to the villages in which they are situated. Heritage is not just history but a shared consciences of humanity. Museums and mausoleums provide special contributions to the country as they offer glimpse of tribal diversity and journey to socioeconomic development” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party- MCP.

Chimwendo further said when people enter a museum they engage with the past and get evidence – based reality and it provides inspiration from the past and also gives a sense of duty towards the future.

Chimwendo has since urged the private sector, Civil Society Organizations, philanthropists among other stakeholders to play key role in ensuring that legacies of ancestors are safeguarded for future generations by patterning with government.

He has also lauded the coming of the Indian leader as ‘great milestone” in cementing bilateral and diplomatic relationship as Malawi and India have an outstanding historical friendship.

Other high ranking cabinet ministers who accompanied the tour were Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sidik Mia, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Major General Chikunkha Soko, Her Worship Councillor Esther Sagawa.

President Murmu later laid wreath and paid her respects in honour of Malawi’s first President, late Dr Kamuzu Banda.