Friday, October 18, 2024
Fredokiss joins race for UTM president

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Renowned hip-hop artist Fredokiss, born Penjani Kalua and son of veteran politician Kamlepo Kalua, has officially declared his candidacy for the UTM presidential ticket in the upcoming convention.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Fredokiss expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The time has come for the youth to be bold and counted. We cannot leave this fight to the same players—we must take charge of our future.”

If selected as the UTM candidate, he would represent the party in the 2025 presidential elections, potentially becoming the next President of Malawi.

At the UTM convention, Fredokiss is expected to face off against Mathews Mtumbuka, Patricia Kiliati, and Dakisto Kabambe, all of whom are also vying for the presidential post.

“The journey to 2025 starts now. Let’s shape a brighter Malawi together!” he emphasized.

Previous article
Akatswiri andale azizwa ndi ndemanga za bambo Sambo pazakalembera waunzika
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

