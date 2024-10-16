spot_img
Katandula leaves Illovo Malawi for top UK position

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Illovo Sugar Malawi is to have a new managing director, following the promotion of Lekani Katandula to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Associated British Foods (ABF) Sugar in the UK.

Katandula, who has led Illovo Sugar Malawi since April 2020, will assume his new role on 1 January 2025.

Under his leadership, the company achieved significant milestones despite facing economic challenges and adverse weather conditions.

Illovo Sugar Malawi’s management and board have praised Katandula for his “outstanding contributions” to the company’s success.

Katandula joined Illovo in August 2015 as Financial Director, bringing nearly two decades of experience from Deloitte.

ABF Sugar, part of Associated British Foods, oversees Illovo Sugar Malawi as its global sugar division.

No announcement has been made on who will succeed Katandula as managing director of Illovo Sugar Malawi.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

