Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi to Harness Power of African Arts

The Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi, slated for March 1, 2025, at Harvest Garden in Blantyre, promises to be a vibrant celebration of African arts, culture, and sustainability.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on Monday, Event Directors Temwa Banda and Fatra Kawinga unveiled the event’s vision.

“Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi is not just an event; it’s a movement celebrating the best of Africa’s diverse cultures, creativity, and sustainability,” said Banda.

He adds: “We aim to harness the power of African arts to inspire greatness, connect communities, and uplift spirits,”

This year’s theme, “Afilika” (meaning Africa in Bantu languages), will showcase the continent’s rich cultural tapestry through music, art, food, and décor.

Guests are encouraged to embody the theme by wearing tropical colors with a touch of Chitenje, the vibrant African fabric symbolizing cultural richness and diversity.

Kawinga emphasized the event’s commitment to sustainability, saying, “We proudly use local, eco-friendly materials and promote sustainable living, aligning with traditional African values of harmony with nature.”

The event will feature performances from top African DJs, world-class restaurant catering and gourmet food and beverages.

It aims to attract influential figures locally and internationally, providing a platform for artists to gain recognition and connect with key influencers.

“Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi will be an annual staple in the cultural calendar, promoting cultural sustainability on an international scale,” added Banda.

Key features of the event include African Diversity Focus, Sustainable Lifestyle, Arts and Culture, Entertainment and Networking.