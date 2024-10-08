spot_img
spot_img
12.3 C
New York
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi to Harness Power of African Arts

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi, slated for March 1, 2025, at Harvest Garden in Blantyre, promises to be a vibrant celebration of African arts, culture, and sustainability.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on Monday, Event Directors Temwa Banda and Fatra Kawinga unveiled the event’s vision.

“Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi is not just an event; it’s a movement celebrating the best of Africa’s diverse cultures, creativity, and sustainability,” said Banda.

He adds: “We aim to harness the power of African arts to inspire greatness, connect communities, and uplift spirits,”

This year’s theme, “Afilika” (meaning Africa in Bantu languages), will showcase the continent’s rich cultural tapestry through music, art, food, and décor.

Guests are encouraged to embody the theme by wearing tropical colors with a touch of Chitenje, the vibrant African fabric symbolizing cultural richness and diversity.

Kawinga emphasized the event’s commitment to sustainability, saying, “We proudly use local, eco-friendly materials and promote sustainable living, aligning with traditional African values of harmony with nature.”

The event will feature performances from top African DJs, world-class restaurant catering and gourmet food and beverages.

It aims to attract influential figures locally and internationally, providing a platform for artists to gain recognition and connect with key influencers.

“Luxe Lifestyle Event Malawi will be an annual staple in the cultural calendar, promoting cultural sustainability on an international scale,” added Banda.

Key features of the event include African Diversity Focus, Sustainable Lifestyle, Arts and Culture, Entertainment and Networking.

Previous article
Lawyer Alexious Kamangila found guilty of perjury
Next article
Puma Energy Malawi donates MK90.5m to Phantom Aviation Association, affirms commitment to support next generation of aviation professionals
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc