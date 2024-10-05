Malawi to join global prayer for Israel on Monday

On Monday, October 7, 2024, Malawi will join 46 other countries in praying for Israel, as part of a global initiative seeking spiritual transformation and divine guidance amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

Reverend Dr. Edward Mikwamba, National Coordinator of National Repentance of Malawi, confirmed this development on Saturday at Mbayani Primary School in Blantyre, where faith leaders gathered for intercessory prayers.

The prayers focused on peace in Israel, good rains in Malawi, and peaceful elections.

Rev. Mikwamba emphasized, “Israel is chosen by God, and we must pray for peace and support.”

The Monday prayers will be held via Zoom conference, with Dr. Mikwamba inviting Malawians to join from their homes.

Bishop Dr. Silvester Chabuka stressed the need for prayers not only for Israel but also for Malawi’s problems, particularly the hunger crisis.

“People are eating buffalo beans, we need prayers,” Bishop Chabuka urged.

The prayers, themed “Lord Jesus, Heal Our Nation,” follow a 15-day fasting period for Israel.

This global movement aims to bring together intercessors from diverse backgrounds to pray for nations, including Israel, which has been embroiled in conflict with Palestine.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant human suffering and loss of life. Since October 2023, the violence has claimed thousands of lives, with Gaza reporting at least 41,825 fatalities and 96,910 injuries.

In Israel, Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, resulted in 1,139 deaths and over 200 people taken captive.

The international community has expressed concern over the escalating violence, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic resolution.

The prayer initiative on Monday seeks to bring hope and solace to those affected, while also advocating for peaceful coexistence among nations.