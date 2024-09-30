ROAD TO 2025: Patricia Kaliati for Presidency

UTM Party Secretary-General Patricia Kaliati has announced her candidacy for the party’s presidency.

Kaliati, a veteran politician and former cabinet minister, made the announcement on social media, citing her experience and vision for the party’s future.

“I have been called to duty to lead the party following the death of its founder and former president, Saulosi Chilima,” Kaliati stated.

A PhD holder, Kaliati boasts an impressive academic background and extensive experience in government, dating back to 1994.

Born in Mulanje District, Ms. Kaliati has served as a Member of Parliament for Mulanje West and held various cabinet positions since 1994.

As UTM’s Secretary-General since its inception, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the party’s policies and strategy.

Kaliati pledges to rekindle and revitalize UTM’s legacy, emphasizing inclusivity and nondiscrimination.

Her key manifesto points include transforming education, ensuring access to quality healthcare, championing women’s rights, fostering a diverse economy and promoting equal leadership roles for women.

The party’s national elective conference is scheduled for November 17, 2024.

Kaliati faces competition from Dalitso Kabambe, Newton Kambala, and Matthews Mtumbuka.

Her candidacy marks a significant shift in Malawi’s political landscape, as she becomes one of the few women vying for a major party’s presidency.