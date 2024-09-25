Creck Sporting blames officiation for 3-2 defeat to Bullets

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Creck Sporting Club head coach, Macdonald Mtetemera, blamed “biased” officiation for their 3-2 defeat to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League match at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

“I am very disappointed with the referee who guided this game. I think the referee’s association needs to review the game and address the issues. The officiating panel contributed to our loss,” Mtetemera said.

On his part Bullets’ head coach, Kalisto Pasuwa, echoed concerns about his team’s performance, citing mental lapses and defensive mistakes.

“We maintain the same mistakes every game. We failed to keep a clean sheet in the second half due to concentration issues. Defensively, we still have a lot to work on,” Pasuwa said.

In the match, Bullets took the lead in the 45th minute through Maxwell Gasten Phodo, assisted by Babatunde Adepoju.

Adepoju doubled the lead in added time (45+3′) after exchanging passes with Enerst Petro.

Creck Sporting reduced the deficit through Muhammad Sulumba’s goal in the 48th minute, and equalized in the 50th minute.

However, Enerst Petro’s 57th-minute header sealed the win for Bullets.

The win takes Bullets to position 7th with 30 points from 27 games, while Creck Sporting drops to fifth position with 31 points.

Other TNM Super League matches played today yielded the following results: Bangwe All Stars defeated Baka City 3-0 at Balaka Stadium, Mafco beat Mighty Tigers 2-0, and Kamuzu Barracks triumphed over Dedza Dynamos 2-0.

The defeat raises concerns for Creck Sporting, while Bullets look to build momentum in the TNM Super League.