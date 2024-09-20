BWB honors citizens for vigilant fault reporting: “I report faults because water is irreplaceable”

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has recognized six dedicated residents for their exemplary efforts in reporting water faults between September 2023 and August 2024.

The ceremony took place on Friday at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Vincent Chikaluma, one of the awardees, emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining the city’s water infrastructure.

“As a citizen, I report faults because water is irreplaceable,” Chikaluma said.

He added, “Receiving this recognition is a bonus, but the real reward is knowing that our efforts contribute to a better water supply for all.”

The other recipients of the award were Joel Mkulichi, who reported 55 faults; Patrick Matemba, who reported 67 faults and Nedson Chintendere, who reported 48 faults.

Chikondi Gwetsani reported 34 faults while Doris Nyaka103 faults.

Each recipient received a water dispenser and a certificate of recognition.

BWB’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Robert T. Hanjahanja, commended the recipients for their vigilance.

“When customers report faults, we consider it our highest priority and respond swiftly,” Dr. Hanjahanja said.

“Recognizing these individuals is our way of encouraging such valuable support in keeping our system efficient,” he added.

BWB is a parastatal organization established and reconstituted under the Malawi Water Works Act No. 17 of 1995.

Its mission is to provide reliable and affordable water supply services to customers while effectively contributing to the development of the national economy and sustenance of the environment.

Currently, the Board supplies water to approximately 1.4 million people within its supply area.

This area includes Blantyre City and surrounding areas such as Bvumbwe, Chileka, Lunzu, Chiradzulu, Limbe, and Mapanga.

BWB extracts its water from the Shire River, an outlet of Lake Malawi, at Walker’s Ferry, about 40 kilometers away and 800 meters below Blantyre City.