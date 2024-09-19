Police officer donates school uniforms to over 60 needy students, Targets 5,000 more

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, Constable Emmanuel Ndhlovu of the Malawi Police Service has donated 63 school uniforms to primary school students in Kasungu, with plans to reach an additional 5,000 students this year.

Constable Ndhlovu, stationed at Mponela Police Station in Dowa, has been spearheading the initiative, using his own money to kick-start the project.

“I was approached by a lady whose son was struggling to afford a school uniform,” Constable Ndhlovu explained in an interview.

He adds, “That sparked my passion to help more students. I started small, buying uniforms for three, then five, and eventually 25 students.”

Constable Ndhlovu’s vision expanded, and he now aims to establish a formal organization to reach thousands more students.

His next project targets students in Dowa.

“As a police officer, I want to show that we’re not just enforcers of the law, but also agents of positive change,” he emphasized.

“It’s possible to be a police officer and do charity work.”

The donation has brought relief to Mbambawa Primary School students, who previously struggled to attend school due to lack of proper attire.

Constable Ndhlovu’s initiative has resonated with the community, inspiring others to support his cause.