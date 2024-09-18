NBS Bank plc swings K155 million ‘caring shot’ to Presidential Charity Golf  

NBS Bank plc, dubbed ‘The Caring Bank’, has pumped in K155 million towards the 2024 Presidential Charity Golf initiative and have been named the Diamond sponsor of the tournament.

Speaking after presenting the cheque to President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday, NBS Bank plc’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Temwani Simwaka said the presidential golf initiative goes beyond the greens and fairways of golf, as it serves to uplift the most vulnerable in society.

“This is a testament to our Bank’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and our continued belief in the power of partnerships to bring about real change.”

“We are especially proud to contribute to an event that is raising funds for two noble causes—supporting victims of tropical cyclones and providing much-needed financial assistance to university students. These causes are not just about immediate relief but about restoring hope and empowering tomorrow’s leaders, and NBS Bank plc is honoured to be part of such a meaningful initiative,” said Simwaka.

In his remarks, Chakwera commended NBS Bank plc saying the partnership is extraordinary and that it embodies the true spirit of solidarity, generosity and patriotism.

“The decision by NBS Bank plc to sponsor this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Tournament with a donation of K155 million is a monumental gesture, not just in monetary value but in the tangible hope it inspires in others to do their part and to do it together,” said Chakwera.

A member of the organizing committee of the tournament, Boyd Luwe, also hailed the gesture from NBS Bank because they have proved that they are truly ‘a caring bank’.

“We applaud NBS Bank plc for leading the way in taking up the anchor sponsorship role for this year. It is a huge sacrifice for the Bank, a significant act of generosity and goodwill, to invest this significant amount in the initiative,” said Luwe.

This year’s Presidential Charity Golf tournament will take place at the Limbe Country Club in Blantyre.