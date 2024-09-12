Joy of Arts: Standard Bank pumps MK15m into UNIMA Theatre Festival

Tamanda Ng’ombe, Standard Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing presenting the donation

ZOMBA, September 11, 2024 – Standard Bank Plc has donated MK15 million to the faculty of Arts, Communication, and Design at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) towards this year’s UNIMA Theatre Festival.

This vibrant event, set to take place from 22nd to 24th November 2024 at the Chancellor College campus in Zomba, celebrates creativity, innovation, and artistic expression, bringing together students, faculty, and the local community.

Coming under the Standard Bank’s Joy of Arts, the contribution will support the festival’s diverse range of events and activities, which showcase the artistic talents of university students and provide a platform for growth.

According to Tamanda Ng’ombe, Standard Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing, the Bank appreciates the arts’ role in developing the country.

“Our Joy of Arts initiative supports the growth of the arts industry. We have sponsored the UNIMA Theatre festival because of the significant contribution it makes to young and upcoming talent. This festival is an opportunity for young people to showcase talent through performance and hone their skills through the workshops,” said Ng’ombe.

Standard Bank expressed optimism that this year’s festival will attract from across the country from various educational and entertainment institutions.

“Our MK15 million donation reflects our commitment to supporting the arts and investing in our youth. The young people here will take on a variety of roles from actors(ess), script writers, fashion designers, producers, voice artists, singers, choreographers and many more,” she said.

Ng’ombe added that Standard Bank is committed to supporting Malawi’s development in areas such as film, music, dance, and entertainment, which creates various opportunities for the youth.

Director of the Festival at UNIMA, Dr. Zindaba Chisiza expressed appreciation for the bank’s generous support saying it will alleviate resource challenge the festival faces.

“As the Department of Drama and Theatre Studies, we are immensely grateful for Standard Bank’s support. The bank’s support is a vote of confidence in the festival’s concept, brand, and unique position in the arts sector in Malawi.

“Standard Bank has been a significant investor in the arts in Malawi for many years, and we are proud to partner with them in the second edition of the UNIMA Theatre Festival,” said Chisiza.

The festival will offer a variety of experiences, including music performances, theatrical productions, visual art displays, and interactive workshops, all designed to engage and inspire attendees.