President Chakwera inspires farmers in Chikwawa

By Leah Malimbasa

Chikwawa, September 10, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has encouraged farmers in Chikwawa District to take advantage of the Shire Valley Transformation Programme (SVTP) to realise desirable fruits and transform their lives.

Chakwera was speaking on Tuesday during his visit to the SVTP site where he was briefed on the significant progress made by the initiative aimed at transforming agriculture in the country.

Project Coordinator for SVTP, Dr. Stanley Khaila pointed out that by June 2025, at least two cooperatives in the area will begin irrigating their farms using the infrastructure developed under the programme.

The initiative, designed to transform farming in the rift valley from reliance on rain-fed agriculture to irrigation, is expected to not only boost food security but also enhance the livelihoods of small-holder farmers.

Chairperson of Kambadwe Cooperative, Samso Beyadi expressed gratitude to President Chakwera and the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera for the visit and for supporting the agricultural transformation effort.

Beyadi observed that the project has the potential to significantly improve the lives of cooperative members by boosting food production, increasing incomes and creating jobs in the valley.

At the time of leaving the SVTP, President Chakwera took a moment to offer words of encouragement to the farmers.

He emphasized that the programme, once fully operational, would bring tangible benefits to the community, a message that further energized the farmers.