MASS EXODUS: Big Joe Nyirongo dumps MCP

Joe Thomas Nyirongo, a prominent figure in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has resigned from the party, citing frustration at being sidelined for key positions.

“I have made the difficult decision to step back from active politics,” Nyirongo wrote in his resignation letter to MCP Secretary General Richard Chiwendo Banda.

“Therefore, I am officially tendering my resignation as a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), effective immediately.”

Nyirongo expressed his gratitude to the party and its leadership, saying, “I remain deeply appreciative of the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, and I am grateful to the entire MCP membership for the support and camaraderie I have enjoyed throughout my time with the party.”

However, he cited his health as a major factor in his decision, stating, “Due to ongoing health challenges, including chronic illness and stress-related conditions, I believe it is now essential to prioritize my well-being.”

Nyirongo also highlighted his previous roles within the party, saying, “My focus has been on areas such as Strategic Planning and Coordination, Campaign Management, Event and Rally Organization, Crisis Management, and Relationship Building.”

He added, “Even though I did not secure a formal position during the convention, my dedication to the MCP has remained unwavering.”

The MCP is yet to respond to Nyirongo’s resignation, and it remains to be seen how the party will react to the loss of one of its key figures.

Efforts to reach the party’s leadership for comment have so far been unsuccessful.