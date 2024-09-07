MP Thoko Tembo commits to boost agricultural production in Neno

By Wellington Sibale

Neno, September 7, Mana: Member of Parliament (MP) for Neno North Constituency, Thoko Tembo has launched a K3 million worthy climate resilience initiative in his constituency which will see 150 farmers using drip irrigation technology to improve agricultural production in the area.

On Friday, Tembo partnered with an organisation, Circle of Umoji to donate drip irrigation kits, seeds and pesticides to 150 farmers in the northern part of Neno.

Speaking after the launch, the legislator highlighted the importance of the partnership in addressing food insecurity in the district as a result of the effects of climate change, adding that the launch of the K3 million initiatives was ideal as it will empower women and the youth through sustainable agricultural practices.

“We aim to reach as many farmers as possible. Climate change is increasingly affecting our traditional farming methods and irrigation farming is one of the viable solutions,” Tembo said.

He expressed his commitment to continue supporting local farmers particularly women and youth to improve their capacity of supplying both local and broader markets.

“I am eager to ensure that women and youth farmers in Neno are given the support they need. We want to see them achieving bumper harvests and supplying markets in Neno and beyond,” the MP added.

One of the beneficiaries, Mayamiko Simphani of Muonekera Club praised Tembo for the timely intervention stating that the donation of irrigation kits will significantly improve food production.

“This support is something we have long waiting for. We have received drip irrigation kits and seed items we could not afford on our own. With this, we are ready to move forward,” Simphani said, adding that irrigation farming is the key solution to deal with the effects of climate change,”

Circle of Umoji, a women and youth empowerment initiative in Neno focuses on promoting sustainable agricultural practices among marginalized groups.

The organization provides climate-smart agriculture training, inputs and innovations to help farmers improve yields, increase incomes and enhance resilience to climate change.

Umoji also offer inputs and extension services to encourage cultivation of high-value, nutritious horticulture crops.