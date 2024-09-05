spot_img
spot_img
20.7 C
New York
Friday, September 6, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Mutharika Congratulates Tabitha Chawinga on Historic Ballon d’Or Nomination

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has congratulated Tabitha Chawinga on her historic Ballon d’Or nomination.

In a Facebook post, Mutharika wrote:”Congratulations, daughter of the land, Tabitha TC11 Chawinga, on your Ballon d’Or nomination.

“The Former First Lady and I join all Malawians in wishing you the very best. May you bring it home and continue to inspire the daughters and sons of this land.”

Chawinga responded, expressing her gratitude: “Your Excellency (ADADI) and Former First Lady Madam Getrude, I sincerely thank you for taking your time to congratulate and wish me well. Feeling proudly Malawian…”

The exchange reflects the national pride and support for Chawinga’s achievement, as she becomes the first Malawian to be nominated for the prestigious award.

Previous article
Ntcheu owes NEEF over MK655 million in arrears
Next article
Chakwera hails impact of Belt,Road Initiative
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc