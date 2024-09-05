Mutharika Congratulates Tabitha Chawinga on Historic Ballon d’Or Nomination

Former Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has congratulated Tabitha Chawinga on her historic Ballon d’Or nomination.

In a Facebook post, Mutharika wrote:”Congratulations, daughter of the land, Tabitha TC11 Chawinga, on your Ballon d’Or nomination.

“The Former First Lady and I join all Malawians in wishing you the very best. May you bring it home and continue to inspire the daughters and sons of this land.”

Chawinga responded, expressing her gratitude: “Your Excellency (ADADI) and Former First Lady Madam Getrude, I sincerely thank you for taking your time to congratulate and wish me well. Feeling proudly Malawian…”

The exchange reflects the national pride and support for Chawinga’s achievement, as she becomes the first Malawian to be nominated for the prestigious award.