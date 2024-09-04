JICA urges utility companies to draw action on non-revenue water

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, September 4, Mana: Japan International Cooperation Agency has urged utility companies to draw action on non-revenue water for them to maximize revenue collection.

This was said on Tuesday during an opening ceremony for a Three-day-Water Utility Regional Partnerships Workshop (WURP) at Bingu Internation Convention Centre, meant to strengthen the capacity of non-revenue water reduction for Lilongwe Water Board.

Representative of Jica in Malawi, Kazuhiro Tambara said water utilities especially in Sub-Sahara Africa are facing challenges and among them is non-revenue water which he said requires collective action to solve the problem.

“This workshop is meant for experience and knowledge sharing. The expanded partnership between Malawi, Kenya and Rwanda into a three-way agreement shall pave way to enhance improvement and growth.

“The partnership will also facilitate solutions to the challenges among the member utilities based on their collective expertise to ensure reduction of non-revenue water and increase on revenue,” said Tambara.

Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe Water Board (LWB), Silli Mbewe said with assistance from Jica, Lilongwe Water Board is implementing a project to strengthen the capacity of non-revenue water reduction to maximize revenue.

Deputy Director of Administration in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Masauko Manyunya said the Malawi 2063 agenda aims at providing clean water and sanitation services to the country and hence the partnerships will ensure knowledge sharing and experiences that will help reduce non-revenue water among the utility companies.

The 5th WURP is hosted by LWB after Kenya and Rwanda in 2019 and 2023 respectively.