UTM Presidential Hopeful Dr Kabambe pays emotional tribute to Biyeni Chilima

UTM Party presidential hopeful Dr. Dalitso Kabambe on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to the party’s late leader, Dr. Saulos Chilima, just soon after the Masintha rally.

In an emotional tribute, Kabambe took to his official Facebook page to express his gratitude and hope.

“I couldn’t help but feel a profound sense of gratitude and hope. The vision you laid down, dear brother, is more than just a dream—it is a living, breathing movement that continues to gain strength and momentum,” he wrote, referring to Chilima’s legacy.

In his Facebook post, Kabambe emphasized the party’s commitment to Chilima’s ideals.

“The party we cherish—your party—will never be sold to anyone. It belongs to the people, to those who dare to dream of a better Malawi.”

Kabambe also highlighted the party’s unity and resilience.

“We are a united front, a collective force capable of steering this ship called Malawi toward brighter shores…We are here to uplift each other, to carry the torch of change, and to honor the memories of those who came before us.”

He concluded by honoring Chilima’s legacy, “Your spirit lives on in every act of kindness, every moment of courage, and every step we take towards a brighter future…We are more than just a movement; we are a family dedicated to the promise of a better tomorrow.”

The rally, which aimed to remember Chilima’s contributions to the party and the nation, was attended by senior UTM officials, supporters, and sympathizers who came to pay their respects and show their commitment to the party’s vision.