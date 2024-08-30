DPP’s Lipipa Speaks Against Impending Fuel Hike: ‘Increasing Fuel Prices is Going to Kill a Lot of Malawians’

A plan to increase fuel prices in Malawi has been met with fierce resistance from lawmakers, including Noel Lipipa, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, who warned it could send citizens to an “early grave.”

Lipipa spoke out against the proposal in Parliament, citing the devastating impact it would have on Malawians already struggling with economic hardships.

“Malawians are struggling, and here is a report before Parliament to agree on a fuel increase, which will affect the prices of basic commodities on the market,” Lipipa said.

He questioned whether increasing fuel prices was the only viable solution, adding: “Your committee has provided us with one recommendation of recovering fuel levies… however, there are several ways of killing a rat. I wonder if increasing fuel prices is the only viable option.”

“First Deputy Speaker, increasing fuel prices is going to kill a lot of Malawians… Malawians are already struggling. So, I thought they should have looked at other alternatives rather than raising the fuel prices,” he emphasized.

Lipipa’s comments reflect the concerns of many Malawians who are already facing economic hardships.

The plan to increase fuel prices has been proposed to address the rising cost of fuel imports, but lawmakers like Lipipa argue that alternative solutions should be explored.

In a separate development, Leader of the Opposition George Chaponda suggested that President Lazarus Chakwera could reduce the number of officers accompanying him on foreign trips to save funds that could be channeled towards fuel importation.

The debate on fuel prices continues in Parliament, with many Malawians anxiously awaiting a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for their livelihoods.