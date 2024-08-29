Senior Chief Nkhulambe of Phalombe District Dies After Short Illness

Senior Chief Nkhulambe of Phalombe District, has died after a short illness, according to the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Spokesperson Anjoya Mwanza confirmed the news, stating that Senior Chief Nkhulambe passed away last night at John Chilembwe Hospital in Phalombe District.

Born Loney Kachamba on 10 April 1952, the late Senior Chief Nkhulambe began her leadership journey as Group Village Head Nkhulambe in 1990.

She was later elevated to Sub-Traditional Authority in 2001, then to Traditional Authority, and finally to Senior Chief in 2019.

The Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture has yet to release further details about her death or funeral arrangements.