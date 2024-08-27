The Great Report Saga: Who’s Telling the Truth?

By Lyson Dzoole

In a dramatic turn of events that rivals the best soap operas, the saga of the missing plane crash report continues to unfold with all the intrigue and suspense of a high-stakes thriller.

At the heart of this gripping tale is the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

The world waits with bated breath for the fabled report from Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU), but it seems our leaders might be playing a game of ‘Where’s the Report?’

Just to recap, Mr. Chakwera, the President, recently appeared on DW and confidently declared that the report was not just coming but was already here. His assurance was as solid as a rock—or so it seemed. Cue the suspenseful music.

Enter Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa, our Minister of Information and Digitalisation, who takes center stage with a press statement that defies all expectations.

According to Kalongashawa, the BFU is still diligently working away in their German lab, and the much-anticipated report will only be available on Friday, August 30, 2024. Oh, the drama!

But wait, there’s more! Leader of the House Chimwendo Banda and Minister of Transport Jacob Hara both took the floor in Parliament today and made it clear that, surprise, the report is still MIA.

Their testimonies were as coordinated as a perfectly executed synchronized swimming routine, each emphasizing that the report is indeed nowhere to be found.

So, who’s fibbing? The President, who seems to have jumped the gun with premature optimism? Or are the Information Minister, Leader of the House, and Minister of Transport merely stuck in a bureaucratic twilight zone, unable to align their timelines?

One can only marvel at the spectacle of our leaders’ attempts to synchronize their narratives. As the public eagerly awaits the report, it’s clear that the only thing more elusive than the report itself is a consistent story from our officials.

Stay tuned, folks. The only thing certain in this political drama is that the truth might just be more elusive than the report.