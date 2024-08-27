Chimwendo rebukes Joshua Malango’s myogenic slurs against women in Parliament

Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda has condemned in strong terms the remarks of fellow MCP Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East constituency, Joshua Malango for demeaning women in the House and elsewhere saying under the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera this behavior has no place and cannot be condoned.

Chimwendo was reacting to remarks made by Joshua Malango who alleged that DPP’s Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava constituency, Mary Thom Navicha has put on night dress in the chamber not befitting the decorum of the House.

This prompted Chimwendo who was joined by Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo to call out the behaviour has careless, inhuman and misogyny and advised men to respect women’s rights.

In her response, Navicha said she is proud of her dress which which she bought in Senegal at a price of 350 dollars and that her dressing is her birthright.