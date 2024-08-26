Malawi Law Society Embroiled in Controversy…Envy and Jealousy Allegations Fly as Senior Counsel Honour Postponed

Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda: I started practicing law in 2006 which means that I have practiced law for 18years now

A bitter dispute has erupted within Malawi’s legal community after the Malawi Law Society (MLS) postponed a ceremony to confer the prestigious Senior Counsel honour on selected legal practitioners, including Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda.

The MLS has been accused of being driven by envy and jealousy following its decision to question Mr. Mr.Chakaka-Nyirenda’s eligibility for the honour. In a scathing response, Mr. Mr. Chakaka-Nyirenda expressed disappointment with the MLS’s letter and denied any wrongdoing.

“I am disappointed that the MLS would question my appointment as Senior Counsel, despite being part of the Honours Committee that approved my name,” Mr. Chakaka-Nyirenda said. “The MLS claims that I had not served for 15 years at the time of my application are baseless. I started practicing law in 2006 which means that I have practiced law for 18years now.”

Mr. Chakaka-Nyirenda also pointed out that the MLS actions are a clear case of “stabbing itself in the back” as the body is mandated by law to make recommendations through the Honours Committee.

The controversy has sparked heated debate within Malawi’s legal circles, with many questioning the MLS motives. Critics argue that the MLS actions are a clear attempt to undermine Mr. Nyirenda’s reputation and achievements.

Analysis

The postponement of the ceremony has raised questions about the MLS commitment to upholding the rule of law and its independence. The row has also triggered concerns about the politicization of the legal profession in Malawi.

The Attorney General is head of the bar in Malawi and his Chambers provides legal advice and legal services to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Parliament of Malawi and the Malawi Judiciary, on a wide range of matters, including general legal advisory services, legislative drafting and civil litigation.

Mr. Chakaka-Nyirenda has an illustrious career, having served in various senior portfolios in the public service, including Senior State Advocate in the Ministry of Justice and Senior Legal Aid Advocate at Legal Aid Bureau, and Ethics and Compliance Manager at Reserve Bank of Malawi before being appointed Attorney General.

Reaction

Social media commentators and political activists have weighed in on the issue, with many expressing support for Mr. Chakaka-Nyirenda. “The Malawi Law Society’s actions are a clear case of envy and jealousy. They should withdraw their allegations and apologize to Mr. Nyirenda,” said one commentator.