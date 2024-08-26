Amid Concerns Over Election Registration Malpractices, International Community and CSOs Remain Silent

By Francis Iskaliot Mphamba

As Malawi prepares for the forthcoming elections, a cloud of uncertainty and concern looms over the credibility of the voter registration process conducted by the National Registration Bureau (NRB). Allegations of malpractices, including voter suppression, registration biases, and the manipulation of electoral rolls, have sparked an outcry among political parties and citizens. Yet, despite these growing concerns, there is an eerie silence from the international community and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that have traditionally been vocal on issues of democratic integrity.

Allegations and Concerns

Recent reports suggest that the NRB’s registration process has been marred by numerous irregularities. Opposition parties allege that the registration process has been strategically flawed to disenfranchise certain voter demographics perceived to be less favorable to the ruling party. Observers have noted instances where registration centers in opposition strongholds have been closed without notice, machines have malfunctioned without swift replacements, and there have been significant delays in issuing national IDs, which are crucial for voter registration.

The most alarming of these allegations involves the deliberate manipulation of voter data to inflate numbers in favor of the ruling party. In some regions, individuals report being unable to register despite having all the necessary documents, while others claim to have been registered without their consent or in regions where they do not reside.

Silence from the International Community

Historically, international bodies such as the United Nations, the European Union, and the African Union have played critical roles in monitoring elections and ensuring democratic processes are upheld. These organizations have often provided technical support, funding, and observer missions to enhance the credibility of elections in Malawi. However, this time around, their response to the current situation has been muted.

Diplomatic sources suggest that some international stakeholders are reluctant to intervene, citing a desire to respect Malawi’s sovereignty and electoral processes. However, critics argue that their silence could be interpreted as tacit approval of the ongoing malpractices, potentially undermining democracy in Malawi. The absence of any strong statements or calls for transparency and accountability from these bodies has raised questions about their commitment to upholding democratic principles.

Where Are the CSOs?

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have long been the watchdogs of democracy, holding governments accountable and advocating for transparency and justice. Yet, as allegations of registration malpractices grow, their voices have been notably absent from the discourse. Some speculate that fear of reprisal or political backlash could be influencing this silence. Others believe that internal divisions within CSOs themselves may be causing a lack of coordinated response.

Many citizens have expressed disappointment in the CSOs, whose role is to serve as a check on governmental power. “We rely on these organizations to amplify our concerns and ensure our voices are heard,” says Thokozani, a university student who has been actively following the registration process. “Their silence on this matter is both surprising and disheartening. As you know, elections are not a single-day event but a chain of processes.”

The Need for Accountability and Action

The lack of response from both the international community and CSOs has created an environment where the NRB’s actions could go unchecked, further eroding public trust in the electoral process. With less than a year to the elections, there is an urgent need for a concerted effort to ensure that the voter registration process is transparent, fair, and inclusive.

Political analysts argue that the international community must take a more active stance by calling for an independent audit of the voter registration process and deploying observer missions to monitor the ongoing registration activities. Similarly, CSOs need to regroup and reassert their role as defenders of democracy, pushing for accountability and transparency from the NRB and the government.

Conclusion

As Malawi stands on the cusp of another pivotal election, the stakes could not be higher. The current silence from international bodies and CSOs is not just a disservice to Malawians but a potential threat to democracy itself. If these entities fail to act now, they risk allowing electoral malpractices to undermine the will of the people, setting a dangerous precedent for future elections in Malawi and beyond. The time for silence has passed; the time for action is now.