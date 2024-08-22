TNM Donates K3 Million to Support Association of Business Journalists’ Annual General Meeting

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has made a significant contribution to the Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) by donating K3 million to support their upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to TNM’s Sales and Distribution Director, Mavuto Mzungu the donation is a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting ABJ.

“We have been supporting ABJ for a long time, and we will continue to do so,” he stated.

Mzungu emphasized that TNM’s goal is to promote journalists to write more about business, which contributes to the country’s economic growth.

“We believe that by supporting business journalism, we can help create a more informed and prosperous society,” he added.

ABJ’s Deputy National Coordinator

Eneless Nyale, expressed her gratitude for TNM’s support.

“TNM has been one of our key partners over the years, and their continued support is crucial to our success,” she said.

Nyale highlighted that ABJ’s vision is to continue writing accurate stories that promote prosperity in Malawi.

“We aim to shine brighter and make a positive impact on the country’s economy,” she stated.

She went on to say that the K3 million donation from TNM demonstrates the company’s commitment to fostering engagement with ABJ and promoting prosperity in Malawi.

“We are grateful for TNM’s support and look forward to more collaborations in the future,” Nyale said.

Despite the generous donation, ABJ still faces a budget shortfall as they have a budget of 40 Million Kwacha.

The organization is therefore appealing for more support from companies like TNM that have the nation’s needs at heart.

The collaboration between the corporate world and the media is essential for promoting business journalism and contributing to Malawi’s economic growth.