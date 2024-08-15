CHAPONDA THE BULLDOZER TO TAKE VP SOUTH POST

Veteran politician and current Leader of Opposition in Malawi Dr George Chaponda is destined to be overwhelmingly voted in as Vice President for the South for the incoming ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chaponda, is an accomplished leader who has achieved a lot in his life locally and internationally.

The Mulanje South West Legislator George Thapatula Chaponda is an accomplished worker who achieved a lot internationally before he returned home to join local politics.

He has achieved a lot since joining politics from the time of late President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika to the time of Professor Peter Mutharika.

Apart from being Parliamentarian, he has been Minister in Foreign Affairs, Justice, Education and Agriculture amongst other portfolios.

Apart from the current Leader of Opposition responsibility, Chaponda has also been Leader of the House in the past.

It’s for these achievements that delegates for the DPP Convention coming up in the next few days have agreed to usher in Dr George Thapatula Chaponda as the Vice President for the South.

Since taking over as Vice President South, the DPP in the region has been ticking and a lot of progress has been registered resulting in Dr Chaponda being named as a bulldozer for the region.

Although his fellow competitors have been trying to demonize him, the delegates at the Convention are convinced that any form of propaganda on Dr Chaponda may not work but give him the Vote as the next VP for the South.