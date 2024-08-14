spot_img
Malawi Vice-President Michael Usi Takes Charge as President Chakwera Departs for Mozambique

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Vice-President Dr. Michael Usi has assumed control of the country’s affairs as President Lazarus Chakwera embarked on a two-day official visit to Mozambique.

Traditionally, when the President is out of the country, the Vice-President takes charge.

This afternoon, Vice-President Usi is scheduled to meet with the UTM Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at his residence in Lilongwe.

The meeting, according to sources, is expected to discuss key party matters, including the recent announcement that UTM has quit the Tonse Alliance.

Vice-President Usi, who is also the leader of UTM, has been praised for his leadership skills and ability to navigate complex political situations.

Despite the challenges posed by UTM’s departure from the alliance, Usi remains a key figure in Malawi’s political landscape.

As President Chakwera attends to regional matters, including the SADC Heads of State Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, Vice-President Usi will ensure the smooth operation of government affairs in Malawi.

Usi’s meeting with the UTM NEC is seen as a crucial step in shaping the party’s future direction and consolidating its position in the country’s political arena.

In a demonstration of his commitment to duty, Vice-President Usi has shown that he is capable of handling the responsibilities of the highest office in the land, even in the absence of the President.

