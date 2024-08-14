Phungu Joseph Nkasa denies MCP ties: “Sine wa ndale, Ndimapita komwe kuli ndalama”

Renowned Malawian musician Joseph ‘Phungu’ Nkasa has vehemently denied claims of affiliation with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), following his performance at the party’s convention in Lilongwe last week.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Online, Nkasa emphasized his neutrality, stating, “I am an artist first, and I will work with any interest group that pays for my services.

“I am not a member of any political party, and I will not let past experiences dictate my future engagements.”

Nkasa’s appearance at the MCP convention sparked controversy, given his previous statements in 2022, where he vowed never to perform praise songs for politicians again, citing past experiences with politicians who only sought to achieve their objectives.

However, Nkasa has since forgiven those who previously used him and is now focused on utilizing his talent to survive in the ever-changing music industry.

“I have worked with various politicians and parties, but none can claim I was a member. I am an artist earning a living through my craft,” he clarified.

Nkasa’s decision to work with political parties has sparked debate, with some accusing him of compromising his artistic integrity.

Nevertheless, the musician remains resolute, asserting, “I will continue working with any party that engages me, including MCP, as long as they pay for my services.”