Road to DPP convention: Dr. Ben Phiri for Director of Political Affairs…Vows to lead DPP to Victory in 2025

Renowned political strategist Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has announced his candidacy for the position of Director of Political Affairs of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the party’s upcoming elective convention, scheduled for week-end on August 17-18.

Phiri, the current Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, having previously served as Director of Elections for the DPP.

He also held various ministerial positions during the party’s era in power, including Minister of Local Government, and was a senior aide to former President Peter Mutharika.

In a statement, Phiri expressed his gratitude for the support and trust he has received, saying, “I have listened to so many voices, both positive and negative, but all with a motivation to drive DPP to victory. I am humbled and thrilled by the support and trust I have experienced in this quagmire.”

Phiri emphasized his commitment to the party’s success, stating, “We have an election to win for our people.”

He also highlighted the need for effective strategy, saying, “The time for change is now, and I am ready to lead that change.”

Phiri also emphasized the need for a strong team, saying, “We need Mbape and Rashford kind of attackers at a national level and eliminate any Maguares in our defense.”

He added, “I believe we need to attack and not defend, the best way to defend is to attack.”

Phiri’s announcement has been met with excitement from party supporters, who see him as a master strategist and a key player in the party’s quest for victory in the 2025 elections.

With his wealth of experience, strategic thinking, and commitment to the party’s success, Phiri is well-positioned to lead the DPP to victory in the upcoming elections.

His leadership style, which emphasizes teamwork, strategy, and effective communication, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the party’s political affairs.

As the DPP prepares for its elective convention, Phiri’s candidacy is seen as a significant boost to the party’s chances of success in the 2025 elections.