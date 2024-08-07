THE CHIMBOTA CDO EFFECT: Transforming Nkhatabay’s Communities

In the picturesque Nkhatabay district of Malawi, a remarkable transformation is underway.

Chimbota Community Development Organization (CDO), a non-profit co-founded by Kelvin Troughton, is revolutionizing the lives of villagers in Bwelero and Dindano.

Troughton, a teacher and tourist, was struck by the dire living conditions in the remote villages.

With a burning passion to make a difference, he established Chimbota CDO, which has since become a household name in the district.

Since its inception, Chimbota CDO has constructed impressive infrastructure, including two maize mills, two early childhood facilities and a secondary school,.

The latest being the state-of-the-art community hall worth K80 million, financed by The Beit Trust.

“We began thinking of constructing a hall in 2021 after noticing how students were struggling during exams,” Troughton explained.

He add: “The facility will benefit not only the secondary school but also nearby government primary schools. Community members can rent the hall for various events.”

Senior Chief Mankhambira expressed excitement about the new facility, saying, “Apart from adding beauty to the area, the hall will play a very significant role to community members in the area.”

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Grace Kwelepeta, who graced the hall opening, commended Chimbota CDO for making good use of the grant from Beit Trust.

“I want to commend Chimbota for this state-of-the-art structure… We have seen NGOs abusing funds, but Chimbota has made good use of it, which is recommended, Thumbs Up,” says Kwelepeta

Chimbota CDO is also planning construct a health center, as one way of addressing the dire need for medical facilities in the area.

Inside a shop at one of the maize mills

Troughton said, “We do not have a health facility in the area, so people travel to Nkhata bay district hospital, which is far from here, so we are planning to construct a health facility.”

The organization runs two maize mills, which have transformed the lives of villagers.

The second maize mill contains shops and market shade, providing a market area for locals to sell their products.

Troughton said, “The Diesel Maize mill will encourage ESCOM to bring electricity to the area under its MAREP program.”

Troughton: The facility will benefit not only the secondary school

Sub-Traditional Authority Ndola, whose subjects are beneficiaries of the projects, called upon authorities not to block people like Troughton who have the zeal to develop the area.

Senior Chief Mankhambira described Troughton as a “true son of the district” and asked community members to support his vision.

Chimbota CDO’s mission is to promote the lives of people in Malawi’s remotest areas, which are often abandoned.

With its impressive track record, this organization is truly a game-changer, transforming a village into a thriving town.

Chimbota CDO is a shining example of what can be achieved when dedication and passion meet community needs.

Their impact on Nkhatabay’s communities is undeniable, and their commitment to sustainable development is truly commendable.

Maize mill and shops

Chimbota CDO’s success is a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives and the importance of community-led development.

Their work serves as a model for other organizations and individuals looking to make a positive impact in Malawi’s rural areas.

As Chimbota CDO continues to grow and expand its reach, it’s clear that their impact will only continue to multiply.

No doubt that their tireless efforts will bring about lasting change and improvement to the lives of countless individuals in Nkhatabay and beyond.