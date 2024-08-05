City of Joburg intensifying efforts to recoup millions from Shepherd Bushiri

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg is intensifying its efforts to recoup millions of rands owed to it by controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri.

Bushiri, who is also known as “Major One”, has been linked to numerous allegations of fraud and money laundering in recent years.

The city says it is taking legal action against Bushiri’s company, Rising Estates, to recover over R13 million in unpaid rates and taxes.

The debt has been outstanding since 2019.

The city’s spokesperson, Nthatisi Modingoane, says all necessary steps are being taken to recover the debt.

“We are following the legal process to recover the debt. We have sent them several letters and notices, and we are now taking them to court.”

Modingoane says the city will not write off the debt and is determined to recoup the money.

Bushiri has been in the news recently after he and his wife, Mary, skipped the country after being granted bail on fraud and money laundering charges.

The couple is currently in Malawi, where they have been granted refugee status.-Eyewitness news