Doc Namadingo, Gwamba, 25 other local artists set to rock Ku Mingoli Bash

By Misheck Kauma

Namadingo: to perform

Twenty-seven artists have confirmed their performances at this year’s Ku Mingoli Bash Music Festival, scheduled for August 3rd at Civo Stadium.

Shadrick Kalukusha, Executive Director of Sound Addicts Live, revealed this at Civo Stadium as stage preparations commenced.

Ku Mingoli Bash has partnered with the Lilongwe City Council to promote hygiene and sanitation during and after the festival.

The council has provided 60 workers to clean the surrounding area, ensuring a conducive environment.

On Thursday afternoon, Worship Mayor Esther Sagawa demonstrated the cleaning campaign around the Civo premises.

“Artists have confirmed their attendance and some have already arrived to familiarize themselves with the performance setup,” Kalukusha said.

Ku Mingoli Bash has donated cleaning materials worth 1.5 million kwacha to the Lilongwe City Council to support its campaign of keeping the city clean and green.

Lilongwe City Council Mayor Esther Sagawa emphasized that the partnership aims to promote and support Malawian artists.

“This is one way to show our support for our local artists,” she said.

This year’s music bash will feature local artists, including Patience Namadingo, Gwamba, Zeze Kingstone, Lulu, Eli Njuchi, and many more.