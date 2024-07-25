NBS Bank plc pumps K982 million into football 

Ngwenya (right) flanked by Deputy CEO Temwani Simwaka handing over the cheque to Haiya and Susan Dossi

NBS Bank plc has committed to sponsor the first-ever football National Division League in the country to the tune of K982 million for the next three years.

The NBS Bank National Division League will be the country’s football second-tier competition which will produce teams to be promoted into the Super League from next season.

Speaking during the sponsorship unveiling ceremony in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBS Bank plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kwanele Ngwenya said the Bank recognizes the strides being made to further enhance Malawi’s competitiveness through soccer academies, commercialization of elite football, and infrastructure development as the Bank clocks 60 years in Malawi.

“This initiative aims to provide a platform for more competition among football teams and nurture players for the elite league and the National Team, the Flames. The NBS Bank National Division League will kick off in the 2025 season.”

“By supporting the NBS Bank National Division League, we aim to foster talent identification and development, benefiting not only the players but also the entire community,” said Ngwenya.

The NBS Bank plc CEO further indicated that the Initiative provides a platform for young aspiring footballers to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams, contributing to the overall growth and competitiveness of Malawian football.

“Furthermore, this sponsorship will have a positive impact on the community by encouraging youth participation in sports, and fostering a sense of unity and pride. Our commitment to this league reflects our dedication to enriching the lives of Malawians,” he said.

According to Ngwenya, the league will kick-off next year starting with a K270 million package in the first season and will be increasing by 20 percent annually in the remaining two years to cater for inflation.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya commended NBS Bank plc for supporting their dream of commercialising the football game in Malawi.

“Through our consultations with various stakeholders, we deemed it fit to have a National Division League that will help us to professionally promote teams into the Super League. As FAM, we will make sure that 60 percent of this package goes to the teams through subvention,” he said.

Apart from the unveiled National Division League, NBS Bank plc also supports the NBS Bank Charity Shield, whose annual sponsorship was also raised at the same function yesterday to K43 million from K40 million announced some months ago. This will run until 2026.