MRA trains media on new tax measures

Blantyre, July 25, Mana: Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Thursday said it is eyeing a K3.26 trillion Kwacha profit by the end of the 2024/2025 financial year which will be on March 31, 2025.

MRA Commissioner General, John Biziwick made the sentiments in Blantyre when he opened a media training on new tax measures and MRA initiatives for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

According to Biziwick, in the first half of the year, MRA has collected K656.48 billion representing a 41 per cent growth when compared to the collection for the first quarter of the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Biziwick described the media a crucial partner in as far as tax compliance is concerned in the country.

“We rely on the media to raise awareness and foster a culture of tax compliance,” he said.

Biziwick, therefore, called on the media to ensure they report keenly on issues of tax so that the masses are able to understand.

He emphasised the need for the media to educate the public on the issue of tax stamps which has created a lot of interest from the general public.

“Tax stamps have always been there, we are just extending the tax stamps to a few other products like energy drinks and imported beer,” Biziwick said.

Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Susan Dossi echoed Biziwick`s sentiments on the importance of the media in disseminating information to the people.

“There is a lot of disinformation in this country and if media houses are given the right information they will be able to communicate effectively to the general public,” Dossi said.

Dossi commended MRA for being vibrant in the implementation of the Access To Information (ATI) law.