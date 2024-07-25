spot_img
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Malawian man buried alive

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A customer was robbed and half-buried alive by a barman and his accomplices in Chiradzulu, police say.

Geofrey Mnenula, 30, was attacked at a bottle-store in Chimwawa Trading Center after refusing to buy beer for the suspects.

The men, identified as Gift Gray Gwape, Mwai Upinda, and Fransisco Isaac, the bar owner, stole K52,000 from Mnenula before burying him in a nearby farm, thinking he was dead.

Villagers discovered Mnenula the next day and alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Mnenula is being treated for multiple head wounds at Chiradzulu District Hospital.

“The suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges of attempted murder and robbery,” said Lovice Mulinde, District Deputy Police spokesperson.

