ROAD TO MCP CONVENTION: ZIKHALE NG’OMA TAKES MCP CAMPAIGN BY STORM

The current ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Strategic Planning Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has entered the race for the position of First Vice President for the party with storm with many people tipping the flamboyant politician to become victorious after the competition.

Ng’oma, popularly known as Nyama Zikuluzikulu to many who support and follow him has offered himself for the top post following successful works that he has accomplished as Minister of Homeland Security in government as well as Director of Strategic Planning in the party.

In his letter of appeal that have gone viral on the social media, KZN, a short name of the Nkhatabay South Parliamentarian, he describes himself as a performer who has always delivered in all the positions that have been entrusted in him.

Ng’oma, says that he is a dedicated leader within the MCP and that he has served the governing party with greater distinction to deserve another position in Malawi’s oldest political grouping.

“Apart from my party position, as Minister of Homeland Security, I have consistently supported and advanced government initiatives,” he says.

Ng’oma further advises MCP delegates and leaders ahead of the August 8th Convention that they need to look at 2025 with high sense of optimism in considering to vote in Ken Zikhale Ng’oma as the party’s First Vice President.

“MCP needs a visionary and committed leader like me in a prominent role. My leadership qualities and unwavering support for the party’s agenda make me an ideal candidate to champion the cause and ensure success in the upcoming elections,” he says.

Ng’oma concludes by saying that with his impeccable record and many accomplishments in life, he is the only one that is better suited to form a formidable team with President Chakwera in order to win the 2025 general elections.

So far, after addressing MCP convention delegates in the North, Central, South and Eastern regions, there has been overwhelming support for Ken Zikhale Ng’oma with many tipping him to win the position in August.

Ng’oma, a PhD holder, rose to prominence in 2004 when he became the first Director of State Residences for late President Bingu Wa Mutharika.

He was the closest ally of the late Mutharika and is reported to be instrumental in some of the key developmental projects that the late President carried out in his first term of office.