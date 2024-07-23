KICKS OF DYING HORSE: I am the President, Insists Usi

Vice-President Michael Usi has declared himself the rightful president of the UTM Party, following the death of Saulos Chilima in a military plane crash on June 10.

Despite pockets of resistance, Usi maintains that he automatically ascended to the party’s highest position, as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

Usi made the declaration during a visit to his home village in Mulanje on Sunday, saying, “I am not the acting president of UTM, I am the president of UTM, and that’s what the constitution says.”

He emphasized that he will not engage in a fight with anyone, and plans to meet with Secretary General Patricia Kaliati to discuss the dates for a national executive committee meeting.

However, Kaliati seemed taken aback by Usi’s statement, saying she was only hearing about it through the media and would find it difficult to respond.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa observed that the exchange indicates divisions within the party, noting that the absence of top hierarchy during Usi’s swearing-in ceremony as Vice-President suggests disunity.

The UTM Party has been in turmoil since Chilima’s death, with Kaliati announcing the party’s withdrawal from the governing Tonse Alliance.

Usi’s declaration has added fuel to the fire, raising questions about the party’s future and its role in the alliance.