ROAD TO 2025: UTM gains momentum with Kabambe’s defection

Former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe has officially joined UTM Party, citing the party’s manifesto as the reason for his decision.

“I saw that UTM’s manifesto is the one that resonates with the needs of Malawi. It is the party that, among others, wants to see many jobs created. So, I feel it is the right party to move this country forward,” Kabambe said during a rally at Masambanjati Ground in Thyolo.

Kabambe, who recently left the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said he made the decision to join UTM after consulting with his family and analyzing the constitutions and manifestos of different parties.

UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, welcomed Kabambe to the party, saying, “The exit door is closed, but the party is open to all those who would like to join the party.”

Kaliati also denied assertions of squabbles within the party, saying, “For us, we just thank President Lazarus Chakwera for choosing our party president Michael Usi to be Vice-President of the country. We are not fighting in UTM.”

Kabambe’s joining of UTM is seen as a significant boost to the party, which has been facing challenges since the death of its founding president, Saulos Chilima.

With Kabambe on board, UTM is poised to continue its mission of creating jobs and moving Malawi forward.