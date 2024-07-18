A record 2,334 to run at 2024 Be More Race

Lilongwe July 18, 2024 -Over 2,300 runners are preparing to hit the track on Saturday during this year’s long-awaited Be More Race hosted by Standard Bank Plc in Lilongwe.

The figure of 2,334 runners in the 2024 race under the theme; “Why We Run”, is the highest since 2017 when the signature Lilongwe Half-Marathon was hatched by Standard Bank Plc to promote wellness and networking by communities, families, and professionals.

Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe says the Bank is thrilled by the overwhelming response this year’s race has generated and is all set to host a memorable race which will raise funds towards the Children’s Learning Centre of the Pediatric Cancer Ward of Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

“Marathon enthusiasts and other stakeholders can look forward to an exciting race and colorful prize presentation on Saturday. Apart from events on the 21-km track, we have prepared a music performance by Saint Realest, one of the country’s leading afro-dancehall artists, an aerobics session, group games.

For the family, people can look forward to a children’s play area in addition to healthy light foods drinks and lots of rehydrating beverages,” said Ng’ombe.

She thanked the race’s partners and sponsors who include Athletics Malawi, Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Mwaiwathu Private Hospital and Beyond Bounds Physiotherapy Clinic for coming forward to join Standard Bank Plc put together what promises to be a memorable and exciting half marathon morning.

This year’s race categories are 5KM, 10KM, and a half-marathon of 21KM catering to all runners.

“As a cornerstone of our commitment to community engagement and promoting healthy lifestyles, Standard Bank has spared no effort to ensure this event will be a resounding success. Therefore, athletes will compete in the three main categories,” said Tamanda Ng’ombe, Standard Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing.

Meanwhile, Athletics Malawi (AM) has commended Standard Bank for creating a platform that is promoting development of athletes and putting Malawi on the map through Be More Race.

“The Be More Race has consistently fostered the growth of athletics in Malawi. Last year for instance saw Malawian athletes breaking the dominance of international runners, a trend they are determined to uphold this year,” said Kondwani Chamwala, AM President.

He added prominent distance runners across the country will arrive in Lilongwe to tackle Be More Race, citing Chikondi Mwanyali, South African-based Mphatso Nadolo, Mulanje-based Tereza Master, Doris Fisher and Nalice Chirwa from Mzuzu.

Chamwala said AM will provide comprehensive technical expertise to ensure that Be More Race maintains its international competition standards and that participants enjoy a professionally prepared track rout and timing services.

Overall, N’gombe said; “We are happy to bring the 2024 Be More Race to life and provide amazing experiences to participants. Through initiatives like these, Standard Bank aims to strengthen our relationships and contribute positively to the well-being of our customers.”

The 2024 Be More Race was shifted from June 15 to July 20 in honour of former Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima who died in a plane accident in Mzuzu. Chilima was a regular participant of the race.